Santhosh Narayanan, renowned for his music compositions in South Indian cinema, is set to debut in Bollywood. Santhosh's entry into Hindi cinema marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, known for redefining Tamil film music with projects like Attakathi, Kabali, and Jigarthanda.

The Kalki 2898 AD Connection

Santhosh Narayanan recently composed the soundtrack for Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The film’s music was widely acclaimed, bolstering his reputation as a versatile composer. Following this success, he received an invitation to work in Bollywood, paving the way for his involvement in Sikandar.

Joining the High-Profile Team of Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sathyaraj. According to reports floating online, Santhosh Narayanan will compose the background score, while Pritam handles the film’s songs, marking his sixth collaboration with Salman Khan.

Production and Release Details

The shoot for Sikandar began in June 2024, with locations spanning Mumbai and Europe. Salman Khan has undergone extensive training for high-octane action sequences in the film. The project, slated for an Eid al-Fitr 2025 release, is highly anticipated due to its star-studded cast and an exceptional creative team.

Santhosh Narayanan’s Ongoing Projects

Apart from his Bollywood debut, Santhosh is currently scoring music for Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. With a career primarily focused on Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, his transition to Bollywood signifies the growing recognition of South Indian talent in Hindi films.

