Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently opened up about unsettling fan encounters, including an incident involving the wife of a powerful man who stalked him and broke into his house. The actor, currently promoting his upcoming film Baby John, shared his experiences during a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel.

Varun Dhawan Recalls The Stalking Incident

Recounting a particularly alarming event, Varun revealed, “That lady was the wife of a very powerful man. I can’t say what position… but a very powerful man, and she was being catfished. Someone was talking to her using my name. She knew everything about my house and she thought I was going to leave my family. It became very scary.”

The situation escalated to the point where the police were called. “She came with someone, and it became a family thing, and there were female constables who came in and they handled it,” he added.

Other Troubling Encounters

Varun also shared other instances where he felt violated by fans. He recounted, “A fan kissed me forcibly. When asked how I felt, I said I did not like it. People have pinched my butt, and when such things happen, I immediately start thinking about how much worse it must be for women.” Reflecting on these incidents, Varun said, “I feel bad for the women because I straightaway put myself in their position. If this is happening with me, it must be worse with them.”

While these revelations highlight the darker side of fame, Varun remains focused on promoting his upcoming film Baby John, which is slated for this Christmas. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani, the film is “an adaptation” of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shorff, among others.

