Picture this: snow-capped mountains, pristine valleys, and over 100 school kids enjoying a Salman Khan film in an inflatable theatre. That's exactly what happened on Friday when the megastar's latest Eid release, Sikandar witnessed a packed screening at Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar packs inflatable theatre with 110 kids in Jammu and Kashmir

The special screening of the film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, was held at PictureTime Digiplex in Kishtwar, located in the Chenab Valley. Set up in 2023 by PictureTime—a pioneering mobile digital movie theatre company (with three patents to its credit)—the inflatable cinema saw tremendous response to Sikandar, thanks to Khan's humongous popularity in the region.

110 kids, accompanied by 11 teachers, watched the 11 AM show of the AR Murugadoss directorial— which continuously reverberated with the sound of their hooting and clapping as they cheered for their favorite 'bhai jaan'. "Salman Khan enjoys an enormous fan following across the country, and Jammu & Kashmir is no exception—his popularity among children here is truly heartwarming. Watching the joy and excitement on the faces of school kids in Kishtwar as they experienced Sikandar was incredibly rewarding," Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, Picturetime said.

Chaudhary said the kids were reacting to all the high points in Sikandar, making the screening a huge success as the team delivered on their mission to bring cinema to the "remotest corners of India through our state-of-the-art inflatable digital theatres."

"We recently saw a similar reaction to Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran, which was inaugurated in Tamil Nadu's first inflatable digital theatre in Bommidi. Moments like these reaffirm our belief that cinema should be accessible to everyone, regardless of geography. It’s about bridging the entertainment gap, and making the magic of movies available—whether you’re in a metro or a small town nestled in the mountains," he added.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, among others.

