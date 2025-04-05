A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are expected to be seen in a film called Ganga Ram. As expected, the news broke the internet and spread like wild fire. Now, we bring to you another piece of information about this upcoming movie.

REVEALED: In Ganga Ram, Salman Khan to play a character named Ganga, Sanjay Dutt to essay the role of Ram

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “After the Ganga Ram news came out, many began to wonder if Ganga Ram is the name of one person. Fans speculated that either Salman Khan or Sanjay Dutt will be playing Ganga Ram.”

The source continued, “But that’s not the case. Ganga and Ram are the names of two principal characters. While Salman Khan will essay the role of a character named Ganga, Sanjay Dutt will reprise the role of a man named Ram.”

The source also revealed, “Ganga Ram is mounted as a wholesome entertainer and will have lots of action. The makers are trying to ensure that the audience gets its money’s worth when they come to see this film starring two macho stars of Bollywood.”

The film will be produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by debutant Krish Ahir, who has been an associate on multiple films produced by Salman Khan over the last 5 years. During the promotions of the grand Eid release, Sikandar, Salman Khan hinted that he would be doing a film with Sanju.

Last weekend, at the trailer launch of The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt also confirmed his reunion with Salman Khan saying, “Yes, Salman and I are indeed working together. We both are brothers and we are coming together. You all have seen us in Saajan (1991) and in Chal Mere Bhai (2000). Ab dono mein tashan dekh lijiye! It’s an action film and I am very excited and happy that I’ll work with my chhota bhai after 25 long years.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s next titled Ganga Ram; debutant Krish Ahir to direct

More Pages: Ganga Ram Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.