Amidst tight security measures, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport today, marking his first international trip since the recent gunfire incident outside his residence. The actor, accompanied by his trusted bodyguard Shera and surrounded by high security team, garnered attention as he made his way through the airport premises.

Salman Khan spotted at airport amid heavy security following gunfire incident, pics go viral

Viral images captured Salman's departure, showcasing the heightened security detail surrounding the superstar in the wake of the alarming incident. Dressed casually in a full-sleeved t-shirt and jeans, Salman exuded confidence as he navigated through the airport amidst the watchful eyes of the paparazzi.

After the shooting incident, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde personally assured Salman Khan of his safety. Salman's choice to travel abroad indicates his determination to move forward despite the frightening events. This decision reflects Salman's resilience and determination to continue with his commitments despite the recent challenges.

The shooting near Salman's home shocked everyone. But the police eventually nabbed the accused. They found out that the shooters came from a different district and stayed near Salman's farmhouse. Salman's trip abroad is a big deal as the investigation continues.

