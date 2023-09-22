Indian singer, songwriter, composer, and actor Guru Randhawa has officially joined forces with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). After achieving remarkable success in India, the pop star is poised to expand his reach globally with this prestigious talent agency.

Guru Randhawa signs with international agency CAA

This strategic partnership aims to catapult his multifaceted talent onto the international stage, following in the footsteps of illustrious figures like director SS Rajamouli and global icon Priyanka Chopra, who have also chosen CAA as their home. Randhawa's journey from India to the worldwide stage promises to be an enthralling chapter in his already impressive career.

Starting in the early 2000s, Guru Randhawa released independent singles and achieved acclaim for his Punjabi and Bollywood chart-toppers. His 2012 debut with 'Same Girl' and subsequent collaborations with T-Series, including 'Patola', amassed millions of views. Boasting 34 million Instagram followers and billion-view YouTube hits like 'Lahore', he stands as a star. Awards such as Track of the Year and Best Male Act, coupled with notable collaborations like 'Slowly Slowly' with Pitbull, further underscore his success.

The multifaceted star is currently represented by Exceed Entertainment in India an integrated, multi-platform entertainment and talent management company, that oversees the artist's profile.

