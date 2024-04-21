Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in Mumbai after a short trip to Dubai. This comes after his recent social media post from Dubai, which marked his first since a gunfire incident near his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Khan's return follows his attendance at a Karate Combat event held in Dubai on April 20. He even shared a video discussing the event on his social media channels.

Salman Khan returns to Mumbai after Dubai event surrounded by heavy security personnel after firing incident, watch video

Spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning, Salman was accompanied by his trusted bodyguard Shera and heavy security personnel. The actor sported a casual yet stylish look in a black T-shirt and white pants as he exited the airport. For his safety, a police entourage with heavy security deployment preceded his car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

This is almost a week after the shooting incident near his residence, which took place in early April and left many shaken, including Salman's fans and the film fraternity. In the wake of the incident, security has been significantly bolstered around Salman's residence. The Mumbai Police have also launched an investigation into the matter.

On April 14, two men, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, allegedly opened fire outside Khan's residence. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but the CCTV footage showed the accused firing in the direction of the apartment.

The arrested men were found to be in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising further concerns about Khan's safety. Following this incident, Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan, issued a statement on behalf of the family, expressing their distress over the "disturbing" incident and pledging their full cooperation with the Mumbai Police investigation.

In response to the threats, Salman Khan was authorized to carry a personal firearm and reportedly acquired a new armoured vehicle for additional protection.

Salman Khan has been provided Y-plus category security, a high level of security detail reserved for high-profile individuals facing serious threats, for almost a year. Following the incident, authorities further bolstered security around Khan and his family. Media captured Salman exiting the apartment complex for the first time on Tuesday since the incident, surrounded by significant police protection.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.