The woman, named Shinova, alleges that Kishan had a relationship with her mother, Aparna Soni, and seeks a DNA test to prove her claim.

Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravi Kishan is caught up in a major controversy after a 25-year-old woman filed a civil suit in a Mumbai court claiming that he is her biological father. The woman, named Shinova, alleges that Kishan had a relationship with her mother, Aparna Soni, and seeks a DNA test to prove her claim.

Ravi Kishan embroiled in paternity dispute: Woman files civil suit, demands DNA test after claiming to be his biological daughter

According to a report in PTI, Shinova's suit also urges the court to recognize her as Kishan's biological daughter and to restrain him from denying her paternity. She has also filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court to quash an FIR registered against Soni and others in Uttar Pradesh after she publicly declared Kishan as her father.

The case, which was registered in Lucknow, involves allegations of criminal conspiracy, giving false evidence, extortion, and intentional insult, made by Kishan's wife, Preeti Shukla. Shinova's petition argues that the FIR was filed in Lucknow despite the events occurring in Mumbai, where all parties involved reside.

According to Shinova's civil suit, her mother, Soni met Kishan while working as a journalist and they entered into a relationship, eventually getting married in 1991. However, due to personal issues, they couldn't live together for long. Shinova was born in 1998, but it was later revealed that Kishan was already married. The suit claims that Soni and Kishan decided their child would call the actor "uncle" due to their complicated situation.

Shinova alleges that despite this, Kishan and Soni took care of her. However, when she and her mother visited Kishan to offer best wishes for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he allegedly refused to meet them and misbehaved. Subsequently, they held a press conference to assert Shinova's rights as Kishan's biological daughter.

According to India Today, Kishan's wife, Preeti Shukla, disputes these claims and has filed a complaint alleging a conspiracy to defame her husband and influence the elections. The complaint, filed in Lucknow, accuses Soni and others of attempting to allegedly extort money worth Rs. 20 crores from Kishan and tarnish his reputation.

Soni denies any involvement in criminal activities and asserts that she had sent a legal notice to Kishan seeking financial support for their daughter's education and future. She claims harassment and maintains that she is only seeking recognition for her daughter's rights.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.