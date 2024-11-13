Sohail Pasha, arrested in Raichur, Karnataka, allegedly sent threatening messages to Mumbai police, demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan for gang ties, in a bid to promote his song.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested an aspiring songwriter for allegedly sending threatening messages to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding Rs. 5 crores in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an official reported.

Salman Khan receives another death threat from aspiring songwriter Sohail Pasha for Rs 5 crores in Lawrence Bishnoi’s name; arrested by Mumbai Police

Police claimed that Sohail Pasha, arrested in Raichur, Karnataka, intended to make a song he wrote and resorted to this scheme for publicity. On November 7, the Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline received several messages claiming that the sender was part of the Bishnoi gang, threatening to kill Salman Khan if he didn’t pay Rs. 5 crores. The sender also warned that the writer of the song ‘Main Sikandar Hoon’ would be killed.

The Mumbai Police crime branch traced the mobile number used to send the threatening messages to Raichur. A team was dispatched to Karnataka, where they interrogated Vyankatesh Narayan, the owner of the number. However, Narayan's phone did not have internet access. Police later discovered that his phone had received a WhatsApp installation OTP, leading to further investigation.

Narayan told the police that on November 3, a stranger approached him in a marketplace, asking to borrow his phone to make a call. Investigations revealed that the man had used Narayan's phone number to install WhatsApp on his own phone by obtaining an OTP. The crime branch then traced the suspect to Pasha in Manavi village near Raichur.

Pasha, the writer of the song ‘Main Sikandar Hoon’ mentioned in the threat, admitted to using the scheme to gain fame for his song by including it in a threat directed at Salman Khan. Pasha was brought to Mumbai and handed over to Worli police for further investigation. The traffic police helpline had previously received at least four threatening messages targeting Salman Khan in recent months.

Also Read : Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot in Hyderabad; Security beefed up to 4-layers including 70 personnel, NSG Commandos, and private guards on duty amid death threats: Report



BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.