Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are going all out with their campaign for the Oscars 2025 for their film Laapataa Ladies, which was released earlier this year and is India’s official submission. Ahead of the campaign, they have decided to change the film's title, likely to enhance its recall value internationally.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao change title of Laapataa Ladies to Lost Ladies for Oscars 2025 campaign

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, through Aamir’s production house’s Instagram account, revealed that they have changed the title of Laapataa Ladies to Lost Ladies to boost the film’s global appeal. The announcement came with a new poster, accompanied by the caption, “The wait is over! Presenting the official poster for Lost Ladies—a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya! Huge shoutout to @jahansinghbakshi and @apertureanecdotes for bringing our story to life with this stunning design. Get ready to be swept away!”

A special screening of Lost Ladies (formerly Laapataa Ladies) was hosted by chef Vikas Khanna in New York. On Tuesday, he shared the news on social media, offering a glimpse of the event. He wrote, “Jab dil se Dua atti hai, ‘Jeet lo duniya’. This is exactly what I felt yesterday when we were hosting Oscar Campaigning event of Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) at Bungalow. Kiran you are a true artist to create such an iconic film.”

He continued, “Aamir Sir, you are the KINDEST. The way you engaged & loved & respected Mysha was everything to me. Jyoti your genuineness & everygy to support South Asian Arts is inspiring. Your journey defines an Indian value system of ‘always there for you like a family’. Prabal you are an inspiration to millions. You lift so many of us as you rise. Shine forever.”

