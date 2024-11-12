Much to the disappointment of the OG No Entry fans, earlier reports suggested that the casting of the Anees Bazmee comedy has undergone quite a bit of changes. When they announced Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh as the lead trio, it sparked another wave of excitement among movie buffs who have never seen them together before. While they eagerly await an update about the Anees Bazmee directorial, the Singham Again actor decided to drop a major update about his film with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director.

Arjun Kapoor shares excitement about working with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in No Entry 2; is hopeful that the film ‘may start next year’

Arjun Kapoor, although refrained from sharing any progress on the film, opened up about doing No Entry 2 to Pinkvilla saying, "I think Anees Bazmee is the right person to speak about it and so is Boney Kapoor.” However, he is hopeful that the film may go on floors in 2025. “We are three actors who are doing the film together. Fingers crossed, everything falls into place, works out, and we are able to make it happen next year,” he added.

He went on to express his happiness over doing a comedy film and also about sharing screen space with his friend Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh as he shared, “I’m very very excited. I love comedy. I don’t think I have done enough comedy, so meri bhookh woh thi ke (my hunger was) actually to go into comedy." He continued, “To work with a friend like Varun to be able to work with somebody like Diljit who is so inspirational, the way he is as a person and the work that he does. Anees bhai ke saath main Mubarakan kar chuka hoon (I've done Mubarkan with Anees) so I know exactly what he is capable of, and we are seeing it with Bhool Bhulaiyaa also being such a huge success - master of comedy, and I am going home to my father and doing a home production.”

In the same interaction, Arjun also opened up about the comic timing of his two co-stars wherein he revealed that he is a fan of Diljit in Good Newwz and described Varun Dhawan as natkhat (mischievous).

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor thanks Rohit Shetty for trust in Singham Again: “I’d do this all over again in a heartbeat!”

More Pages: No Entry Sequel Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.