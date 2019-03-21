Bollywood Hungama
Salman Khan pokes fun at Priyanka Chopra for launching a dating app after getting married to Nick Jonas

ByMonica Yadav

Salman Khan, who is currently promoting his production Notebook, has found it amusing that Priyanka Chopra launched a dating app Bumble in India after getting married to Nick Jonas. As Priyanka brought Bumble to India where women make the first move, it has been very talked about app since then.

During the promotions of Notebook, Salman Khan was asked his upcoming love story in which two people fall in love without meeting each other and how likely it is to happen in today’s generation where it is all about meeting someone through dating app like Tinder or Bumble etc. Salman quipped, “Why only Tinder, and not Grindr?” Grindr is a dating app exclusively LGBTQIA+ community. He further said, “I don’t have these apps on my phone.”

When mentioned about Priyanka launching Bumble app, Salman was amused to hear that and said, “Why does she need that now?” considering she recently got married to Nick Jonas.

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, who had earlier worked in several projects, were supposed to star in Ali Abbas Zafar‘s Bharat. But, a few days before the film was about to go on floor, Priyanka exited the project due to her upcoming wedding with Nick Jonas. Salman later roped in Katrina Kaif for the movie. Since then, there have been speculations that things are not good between the two stars.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan confirms that Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Inshallah will release on Eid 2020

