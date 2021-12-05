comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.12.2021 | 2:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Dhamaka Atrangi Re
follow us on

Salman Khan looking to replace Jacqueline Fernandez from Da-bangg concert; actress may be restricted from travel outside country

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

This is not a good time to be Jacqueline Fernandez. The Kick actress, said to be extremely close to Salman Khan, may have to opt out of his proposed Da-bangg concert in Riyadh on December 10.

Sources say Salman Khan is not keen on having her on board after the allegations of association with an alleged economic offender surfaced with pictorial evidence. An informed source says, “Jacqueline is in trouble, serious trouble. She is likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for a number of times in the coming weeks and may even be restricted from travelling out of Mumbai. Salman is looking at replacing Jacqueline for the Riyadh concert.”

All of the Khan superstar’s groupies including Shilpa Shetty, who at one time was a part of Salman’s inner circle, are billed as star attractions at the Riyadh concert. Don’t be surprised if Jacqueline Fernandez is replaced by Daisy Shah.

Also Read: Salman Khan to have Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Guru Randhawa & more joining Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth…

Atrangi Re’s music album to be launched on…

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal to make…

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride…

Mithun Chakraborty to make his digital debut…

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kiara…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification