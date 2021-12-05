This is not a good time to be Jacqueline Fernandez. The Kick actress, said to be extremely close to Salman Khan, may have to opt out of his proposed Da-bangg concert in Riyadh on December 10.

Sources say Salman Khan is not keen on having her on board after the allegations of association with an alleged economic offender surfaced with pictorial evidence. An informed source says, “Jacqueline is in trouble, serious trouble. She is likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for a number of times in the coming weeks and may even be restricted from travelling out of Mumbai. Salman is looking at replacing Jacqueline for the Riyadh concert.”

All of the Khan superstar’s groupies including Shilpa Shetty, who at one time was a part of Salman’s inner circle, are billed as star attractions at the Riyadh concert. Don’t be surprised if Jacqueline Fernandez is replaced by Daisy Shah.

