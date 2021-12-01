Actor Salman Khan has just announced that the Da-Bangg tour will commence on December 10 in Riyadh. Right after the release of Antim - The Final Truth, the actor and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will also join the tour. The star-studded tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, and Guru Randhawa.

On November 30, Salman Khan shared the poster of the upcoming show and captioned it, "Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded is coming to Riyadh with a bangg on 10th Dec 2021! Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?"

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently seen in the recent release of Antim – The Final Truth in theatres and this international tour will be his second big project at the end of 2021.

