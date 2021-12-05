The wedding festivities of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will commence in two days. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan with the ceremonies taking place from December 7 to December 10. Around 120 celebrities are expected to attend the wedding.

The couple has booked rooms at Dharamshalas and hotels nearby for the accommodation of their guests which include families, friends, members of the film industry, and security personnel. Security has been tightened in the vicinity ahead of the grand wedding and several instructions have also been given to guests attending the wedding which include special instructions related to car stickers for all the guests who have been invited. The guests will be required to display the car stickers to enter the venue.

Meanwhile, the wedding was confirmed last week by district collector Rajendra Kishan of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The District Collector revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending the wedding. "We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," he said, speaking to the media.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.

