The wedding festivities of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will commence in two days. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan with the ceremonies taking place from December 7 to December 10. Around 120 celebrities are expected to attend the wedding.

Reportedly, several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada where the Fort is located to accommodate bouncers and security personnel. Several hotels and Dharamshala in the vicinity have been booked for the stay of the guests who will be attending the wedding.

Reports also state that around 100 bouncers from Jaipur have been hired by the Rajasthan Police. The couple wants complete privacy and is making sure that no photographs or videos from the ceremony are leaked or any uninvited guests enter the wedding venue.

Meanwhile, the wedding was confirmed last week by district collector Rajendra Kishan of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The District Collector revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending the wedding. "We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," he said, speaking to the media.

On Friday, Kishan also called a meeting with various departments including the police and forest officials and event managers to ensure arrangements for crowd control and smooth regulation of traffic, and maintaining law and order amid the VIP movement.

The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.

