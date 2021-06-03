Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 was all set to go on floors earlier this year in March. The shoot of the film got disrupted when Katrina tested positive for Covid-19. A few days later, the Maharashtra government also announced a complete lockdown in the state which became yet another barrier to the shoot. A few days ago, the huge set of the film erected in Goregaon was also partially damaged when Cyclone Taukte affected various parts of the state.

Now, it has been revealed that Aditya Chopra has decided to dismantle the sets that have been built up in the SRPF Ground in Goregaon. Since state government also decided to extend the lockdown till mid-June, they have decided to make re-erect the set when they are ready for shoot. Apart from permissions from the state, Aditya Chopra has also decided that he will only resume the shoot when the entire unit of the film will get vaccinated. Tiger 3 has a massive crew of about 300 people.

Apart from the safety of the crew members and lockdown protocols, it has been costing a heavy amount to the producers to maintain the set which has remained unused for almost 1.5 months now.

Having Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the main leads, Tiger 3 will also have Emraan Hashmi in its third part. The film will also have its shoot in parts of Europe as it has been opened fully vaccinated travellers. According to the sources, the team will shoot the Europe segments in August.

