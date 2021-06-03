Neeti Mohan and husband Nihaar Pandya welcomed their firstborn on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Neeti took to her social media handle to share the news of the birth of their son. She also shared a picture of her Nihaar while making the announcement.

Sharing a picture of her and Nihaar, Neeti wrote, "Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday.To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in ????We are overjoyed and Thank every one for the love and wishes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)



Sharing the same silhouette image on his Instagram, Nihaar wrote, “My beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our new born are both healthy and fine.”

“Today on this cloudy / rainy day in Mumbai, we witnessed our 'SON-rise' .... The Mohan's and the Pandya's sincerely thank God, the doctors, family, friends and all well-wishers are very kind for showering Immense care, love and support on us always,” he added.

Neeti Mohan is a singer who is best known for sings like ‘Jiya Re’, ‘Ishq Wala Love’, and ‘Saddi Galli Aaja’. Meanwhile, Nihaar is a model-turned-actor who has featured in films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The couple tied the knot on February 15, 2019.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “He gave me full freedom”- Neeti Mohan on working with Arijit Singh, the music composer, in Pagglait

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.