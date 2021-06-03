Bollywood Hungama

Amrita Rao resumes work post pregnancy, shoots for her first commercial

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Amrita Rao gave a nod to her first shoot post-pregnancy and shot for an advertisement. The beautiful actress, who gave birth to son Veer last year, has been trying her best to ace and balance both her worlds, personal and professional.

The makers decided to shoot the ad with a very tight crew. It was an exciting, yet unusual experience for Amrita. Unusual because the unit was all in PPE kits. Amrita had only names that she was hearing, but no faces to connect with the names. According to a source, all precautionary safety measures and protocols were taken care of. She shot with a limited crew of just five who were tested and all reports were negative.

Amrita, who has had a successful tryst with ad films before she entered films and has shot with the topmost TVC directors, was really impressed with the technical prowess of the team and how things have changed and are now professionally maneuvered to be in sync with the "new normal" of filmmaking.

Talking about resuming work post-pregnancy, Amrita says, "I have always wanted to be a working mother thanks to the right precedent set by my mother. My mom did not give up her career after I was born. She has balanced things so beautifully that I never ever felt that I didn’t have her around whenever I needed her. Thanks to her, I have always looked up to other working mothers and always wanted to step into her shoes. Let me tell you, it's not easy. So, three cheers to all working women!".

