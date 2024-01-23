Salman Khan and Karan Johar were all set for their first full-fledged collaboration after 25 years on the Vishnuvardhan-directed The Bull. The team had united at FilmCity in Mumbai on December 28, 2023 for a Mahurat and soon after, it was confirmed that the action thriller will go on floors in February 2023. Bollywood Hungama has the exclusive scoop that the shooting schedule of The Bull is pushed again due to on-going India-Maldives conflict.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar delay The Bull due to India-Maldives conflict; February schedule delayed by two months

"Karan, Vishnu, and Salman need more time to decide on the exact route that the screenplay will take. They are reworking on certain elements of the script and will take the film on floors once the ugly relationship between the two countries settles down a bit. At the moment, the February schedule has been delayed by at-least 2 months," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

While Vishnu has taken the film on the writing table, Karan is figuring on the other modalities. "Salman is on the same page as the team of Dharma and is also reading many scripts," the source told us further.

For those unaware, The Bull is based on the famous Operation Cactus conducted by the Indian Army to protect the Maldives from a terror attack. Salman Khan plays the role of Farrok Bulsarra in the film and has already started his training to lose weight and get into the shape of an army officer. More details on the shoot schedule of The Bull is awaited.

