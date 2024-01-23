comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 23.01.2024 | 11:27 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan and Karan Johar delay The Bull due to India-Maldives conflict; February schedule delayed by two months

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan and Karan Johar delay The Bull due to India-Maldives conflict; February schedule delayed by two months

en Bollywood News Salman Khan and Karan Johar delay The Bull due to India-Maldives conflict; February schedule delayed by two months
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan and Karan Johar were all set for their first full-fledged collaboration after 25 years on the Vishnuvardhan-directed The Bull. The team had united at FilmCity in Mumbai on December 28, 2023 for a Mahurat and soon after, it was confirmed that the action thriller will go on floors in February 2023. Bollywood Hungama has the exclusive scoop that the shooting schedule of The Bull is pushed again due to on-going India-Maldives conflict.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar delay The Bull due to India-Maldives conflict; February schedule delayed by two months

Salman Khan and Karan Johar delay The Bull due to India-Maldives conflict; February schedule delayed by two months

"Karan, Vishnu, and Salman need more time to decide on the exact route that the screenplay will take. They are reworking on certain elements of the script and will take the film on floors once the ugly relationship between the two countries settles down a bit. At the moment, the February schedule has been delayed by at-least 2 months," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

While Vishnu has taken the film on the writing table, Karan is figuring on the other modalities. "Salman is on the same page as the team of Dharma and is also reading many scripts," the source told us further.

For those unaware, The Bull is based on the famous Operation Cactus conducted by the Indian Army to protect the Maldives from a terror attack. Salman Khan plays the role of Farrok Bulsarra in the film and has already started his training to lose weight and get into the shape of an army officer. More details on the shoot schedule of The Bull is awaited.

Also Read: Salman Khan receives love from Anthony Hopkins; latter says, “It was an honor to meet you”

More Pages: The Bull Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan to…

EXCLUSIVE: “You will see Deepika Padukone…

BREAKING: Teaser of Yami Gautam starrer…

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Fable is only the…

Saif Ali Khan undergoes a tricep surgery at…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification