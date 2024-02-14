The 24th edition of FICCI Frames, the pinnacle event of Asia's media and entertainment landscape, is slated to unfold from March 5-7, 2024 at The Westin, Powai Lake in Mumbai. This year's gathering not only offers a myriad of opportunities for industry professionals but also boasts a dazzling array of luminaries and trailblazers poised to ignite the intersection of creativity and commerce within the media and entertainment (M&E) sector.

Rani Mukerji and Turkish actress Hande Ercel to grace FICCI Frames 2024

Mr SK Pathak, Secretary General, FICCI, will be present along with Mr Kevin Vaz, Chair, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and CEO of Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd. Adding a touch of star-studded elegance to the affair, Frames 2024 will also have the presence of actress Rani Mukerji and Turkish actress Hande Ercel. Last year, Turkish actor Burak Deniz captivated audiences with his appearance at Frames.

The inaugural session of FICCI Frames will witness the release of FICCI-EY Report, a comprehensive roadmap navigating the intricacies and seizing the boundless opportunities ahead, particularly within India's media and entertainment sectors.

The theme of FICCI Frames 2024 is RRR: Reflections, Realities, and Road Ahead, which will set the stage for discussions and explorations into the evolving landscape of media and entertainment sector.

The three-day event will witness presence of Arjun Nohwar, Warner Bros Discovery; Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX; Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, Film Producer Ekta Kapoor; Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yashraj Films; Sushant Sreeram, Director, Amazon Prime Video; Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India; Sandhya Devanathan, VP and MD, Meta, India, Danish Khan, Business Head of SonyLiv and Studio Next, acclaimed author Amish Tripathi; Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft, and esteemed filmmakers Anand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, along with the dynamic duo Raj & D K, alongside numerous Indian actors participating in various sessions and fireside chats.

The agenda for FICCI Frames encompasses a diverse range of sessions exploring industry trends and emerging technologies like AI. Additionally, officials from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Assam, Telangana and Jharkhand, along with representatives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be participating in the event.

A Spanish delegation has been especially invited to take part this year, further enhancing the event's international allure. Moreover, the content market, where aspiring filmmakers can network and pitch their scripts to producers, will also be a highlight of Frames 2024.

