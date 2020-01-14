Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.01.2020 | 11:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Salman Khan gets a makeshift gym in a studio in Mumbai 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After ending 2019 on a successful note with Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has resumed the shooting for Radhe. The film was announced a few months back after Salman Khan’s film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shelved. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be releasing on Eid 2020. 

Salman Khan gets a makeshift gym in a studio in Mumbai 

Salman Khan is currently shooting for the film at Mehboob studios in Bandra. Owing to his busy schedule, the actor has set up a makeshift gym at the studio in Bandra. In the film directed by Prabhu Dheva, the actor will be seen playing a cop and is required to be absolutely fit. The actor has been training rigorously for his role in the film. The makeshift gym is set in a shipping container, the gym has all the equipment including weights, kettlebells etc. There is also a punching bag that’s hung outside for the actor to practice boxing. 

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. On the sets of the film, the crew greet each other by saying ‘Radhe’ and respond with ‘Radhe Radhe’. 

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala started work on the script of Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali before Kick 2

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sajid Nadiadwala started work on the script…

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Boman Irani roped in to…

Sharad Kelkar replaces Rana Daggubati in…

Is Khotey Sikkey a spin-off of the 2002 film…

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan offered Rs.…

Woah! John Abraham gifts Arshad Warsi a new…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification