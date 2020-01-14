Ritu Nanda, elder daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor passed away early on Tuesday in Delhi. Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Reema Jain’s sister Ritu Nanda was suffering from cancer. The last rites will be performed at 1.30 pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle to mourn the death of her sister-in-law. She shared a happy picture of hers with Ritu Nanda and wrote, “My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace”

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Sahni also shared a heartfelt message for her bua on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met – They don’t make them like you anymore – RIP bua #missyoualways”



Ritu Nanda was the mother-in-law of Shweta Nanda and grandmother of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Born in 1948, Ritu, an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business, was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda. Their son Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta.