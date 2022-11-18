Drishyam 2 released today and the response in the cinemas has astonished the industry, exhibitors and trade experts alike. Everyone expected the Ajay Devgn starrer to open well but many lowered their opening day number predictions, considering how several films underperformed in the last few months. Drishyam 2 thankfully stood out and has exceeded expectations.

Response to Drishyam 2 STUNS the industry; 12:30 am and 6:00 am shows make a COMEBACK thanks to the Ajay Devgn starrer!

The demand is such that exhibitors have been compelled to add late night, post-midnight and even early morning shows. This was a trend that was seen for films like Sooryavanshi (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Brahmastra (2022) etc. Off late, the trend was paused as several films didn't do as well. But Drishyam 2 has prompted exhibitors to once again add these shows to cater to the demand.

An official from a multiplex told Bollywood Hungama, "Drishyam 2 is not a big scale film and we were told that only VFX heavy cinema will have such demand. However, Drishyam 2 is proving everyone wrong. We were happy with the advances but we didn't expect shows to get full in such alarming speed, especially on the release day. Viewers are dejected to see shows are full and are buying tickets for whichever show is available tomorrow or day after. Hence, many cinemas have added shows and some of these will take place post midnight."

At the time of writing this article, in Mumbai, the Maxus cinema at Borivali, Saki Naka and Bhayander have added shows at 11:45 PM. PVR Oberoi Mall will play a show at 11:59 PM and it’s already fast filling.

And that's not all. Maxus Borivali will play shows of Drishyam 2 at 12:30 AM, 6:00 AM, 6:45 AM and 7:30 AM tomorrow, November 19. Maxus Bhayander added a show at 7:00 AM while PVR Oberoi Mall added a show at 1:15 AM due to the rising demand. Other cinemas in Mumbai as well as theatres in other cities are also considering to add shows after midnight and early morning. If the demand exceeds tomorrow, shows at this hour will be played on Sunday as well.

