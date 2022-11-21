Taapsee Pannu has turned producer with Blurr, a suspense thriller about twin sisters adapted from director Guillem Morales’ Spanish film Julia’s Eyes, a taut and clenched 2010 suspense thriller.

The film is now ready and will go straight to the digital platform, Zee5 to be precise. It will stream in December 2022. The date is yet to be decided.

According to the plot, Taapsee’s character goes blind in Blurr. This is the first double role for Taapsee. But not her first Spanish remake. Taapsee played the lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badlaa, a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest directed by Oriol Paulo.

Interestingly Oriol Paulo has a Blurr connection. He wrote the original Spanish film Julia’s Eyes on which Taapsee’s Blurr is based. Blurr is directed by Ajay Bahl who has been struggling to put a project together since Article 375.

