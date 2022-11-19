Known as one of the most popular hosts, actress Tabassum recently passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday night. Confirming the same, her son Hoshang Govil also added that it was sudden and that the actress was healthy enough to shoot episodes of their ongoing show too.

Veteran actor Tabassum passes away at 78 after suffering cardiac arrest

Speaking about her demise, her son Hoshang Govil told Indian Express.com, “She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden.”

Tabassum, who was known for hosting the Doordarshan show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan for over two decades, started her career as a child actor. She debuted as Baby Tabassum in the film Nargis in 1947 and continued acting in many films until the 90s.

She was known as a popular face on television owing to the immense popularity of her music show and she continued to work as an interviewer for TV Asia USA and Canada on a show that is based on Indian Cinema. She also had launched her YouTube channel called Tabassum Talkies which included several anecdotes, stories, biographical encounters amongst others, based on her work earlier in Indian cinema and television.

We at Bollywood Hungama send out our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.

