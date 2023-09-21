Anil Kapoor will be seen in a pivotal role in this upcoming Sandeep Vanga action entertainer, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

The makers of the much-anticipated Animal have kick started a promotional spree of sorts as fans gear up to catch a glimpse of the teaser by the end of this month. Earlier this week, the makers unveiled the poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor in his bearded look and they also announced the teaser launch on September 28. Now adding to the curiosity, the makers have unveiled another poster from the film. It is not of leading lady Rashmika Mandanna but co-actor Anil Kapoor, who is expected to feature a pivotal role in this Sandeep Vanga directorial.

FIRST LOOK: Anil Kapoor introduces himself as ‘Animal ka baap’ Balbir Singh

The first look of Anil Kapoor from Animal was unveiled today on September 21 on social media wherein the actor is featuring in his suave avatar. However, he looks heavily bruised with plasters on his chest. Although the reason behind the same is yet to be revealed, fans of the star are eager to see him play a unique role in this action entertainer. The actor took to Instagram and shared this poster with a caption saying, “Animal Ka Baap…Balbir singh!”

For the unversed, in the short glimpse that was released earlier this year, the film looked high on adrenaline pumping stunts, bloodshed and intense violent sequences. Furthermore, directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will feature Ranbir too in a never-seen-before avatar.

While the makers have kept details of the film strictly under wraps, we hear that Animal is a gangster drama and is expected to be a visual treat with ample emotions.

Animal is expected to bring together Rashmika Mandanna with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time and it will also have Bobby Deol as well as Tripti Dimri playing pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Its release date has been pushed to December 1, 2023 and will release worldwide in five languages, namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

