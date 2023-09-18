The film will be released worldwide on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to get its first teaser reveal on September 28; see new poster

The much-anticipated teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal drops on the 28th of September on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday! The makers just unveiled a new tantalizing poster of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character promises to be a tour de force, and the teaser is going to be a testament to the intensity and intrigue that this film promises to deliver.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to get its first teaser reveal on September 28; see new poster

Animal is a classic saga that brings together two giants of the Indian film industry: the versatile actor Ranbir Kapoor and the visionary writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Behind this grand venture is the prolific producer Bhushan Kumar, a name synonymous with cinema today. This film boasts talents including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released worldwide on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.