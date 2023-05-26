Salman has Tiger 3 releasing during Diwali 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for IIFA 2023. The actor was seen sporting a new look which seems like is for his next project. At the press conference, the actor confirmed that he has wrapped the shoot for Tiger 3.

Salman Khan confirms he has wrapped Tiger 3: ‘It was a very hectic shoot’

In an interaction with the media in Abu Dhabi, Salman said, “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah.” The actor added, “It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”

A few days ago, Salman Khan shared a photo of himself showing his injured back. Along with the photo, he wrote, “When u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (leave aside the world, pick up a 5kg dumbbell).Tiger Zakhmi Hai (tiger is injured). #Tiger3.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had his Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Friday, April 21. A Salman Khan Film production, the film was directed by Farhad Samji and it starred Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Apart from this, Salman has Tiger 3 releasing during Diwali 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He then returns to YRF with Pathaan Vs Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina and Deepika Padukone.

