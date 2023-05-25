Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his remarkable performances in films and web series, has tied the knot for the second time. The 60-year-old actor exchanged vows with Rupali Barua in an intimate registry marriage ceremony held at a Kolkata club on Thursday. The news of their wedding has created a buzz, and now, pictures from their special day have emerged online.

Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for the 2nd time in intimate Kolkata wedding; marries Rupali Barua

In the wedding photographs, Ashish Vidyarthi can be seen adorned in a traditional Mundu, a garment commonly worn in Kerala, symbolising his connection to the region. His bride, Rupali, opted for an elegant white and golden Mekhela Chador, a traditional Assamese attire, which she beautifully accessorised with golden jewellery inspired by South Indian temple art. The couple looked radiant and filled with joy as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives together.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended only by close family members and friends. The couple opted for an intimate gathering to celebrate their union, emphasising the significance of their bond and the importance of their loved ones being present to witness their special day.

For the unversed, prior to his second marriage, the National Award-winning actor was previously wedded to Rajoshi Barua, the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua. The former couple also shares a son named Arth Vidyarthi.

Speaking of the professional front, Ashish was last seen in Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor and Tabu. Besides the film, he also grabbed attention for his performance in Abhay Deol’s web show Trial By Fire, which started streaming on Netflix earlier this year.

