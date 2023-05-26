Rakul Preet Singh revealed that her performance is a tribute to the ‘black and white’ era of Hindi cinema.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the performers at the IIFA 2023 ceremony and is pumped to be part of the line-up. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal are set to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2023. The press conference on Thursday was attended by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur.

IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh to give tribute to black and white era of Hindi cinema: “All the songs are going to be from the 50s and 60s”

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that her performance is a tribute to the ‘black and white’ era of Hindi cinema. “I am really excited. It is also something I have never done,” the actress said, adding, “So all the songs are going to be from the 50s and 60s, and I am excited about it.”

Abu Dhabi is hosting IIFA for the second time in a row. “I think the city is so beautiful," Rakul said. She visited the Warner Bros. lot on Thursday morning and said, “It was stunning, and I am just looking forward to having the most wonderful weekend.”

The grand finale of the IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

