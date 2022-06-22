Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh share a great bond off-screen. Now, it seems that the superstar will be showcasing his chemistry with the actor-director on the big screen. If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will do a cameo for his friend in this forthcoming directorial Ved.

Salman Khan to do a cameo for Riteish Deshmukh in his directorial debut?

Readers would be aware that Ved marks Riteish’s directorial debut. The Marathi film will reportedly see Salman Khan shaking a leg to a song from the film. An exclusive report in Mid-Day quoted a source saying that Ritesh Deshmukh has been in talks with the superstar for some time now. Speaking about the song, while we are unsure of the kind of genre the makers are keen on, it is being said that it will be shot later this week. These reports suggest that Salman Khan will be flying down to Mumbai from Hyderabad, where he is shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (Bhaijaan), and will be shooting the song over the course of two days, on June 25 and June 26.

On the other hand, speaking about Ved, the film will also star Genelia D’Souza and Jiya Shankar in pivotal roles. The film will mark the comeback of Genelia after ten long years, and she will also making her debut in Marathi films. The actress will be returning to movies and acting after ten years. On the other hand, Jiya Shankar is a popular TV actress who too will be making her Marathi debut.

Also Read: Ram Charan set to make a cameo in massive song in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.