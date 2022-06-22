The most awaited film of the season, JugJugg Jeeyo, is all set to release in two days, on June 24. Starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, this family entertainer has generated a lot of hype due to its entertaining trailer and chartbuster songs. The advances have opened a few days back and the ticket sales seem encouraging. Hence, the film is expected to open well.

BREAKING: JugJugg Jeeyo passed with U/A certificate and ZERO cuts; makers replace ‘Ik Mulaakaat’ song with ‘Nain Ta Heere’; add ‘Rangisari’ in the end credits

Bollywood Hungama has found out that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had passed the film, way back on June 3. Interestingly, JugJugg Jeeyo was given a U/A certificate with zero audio or visual cuts. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, was 150 minutes.

However, on June 15, the makers reached out to CBFC yet again after they made a few changes. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The song ‘Rangisari’, which was released around two weeks ago, has now been added to the film, during the end credits. As per the duration of the songs, the length of the scrolling credits was adjusted.

This reduced the duration of the end credits by 1 minute 34 seconds. Secondly, around 16 seconds of the film were further reduced when the song ‘Ik Mulaakaat’ was replaced by ‘Nain Ta Heere’. Initially, the makers had played ‘Ik Mulaakaat’ to depict a crucial sequence in the film. However, it was replaced by ‘Nain Ta Heere’ as the makers felt that the track suited the situation in a better way.”

The source continued, “Thirdly, a word in a dialogue was replaced in the first half of the film. In all, 1 minute 50 seconds of the film got reduced. As a result, the runtime of JugJugg Jeeyo is now 148.10 minutes. In other words, the film is 2 hours and 28 minutes long.”

