EXCLUSIVE: Indrajith Sukumaran wraps schedule of Anurag Kashyap's next project, flies back to Chennai

EXCLUSIVE: Indrajith Sukumaran wraps schedule of Anurag Kashyap’s next project, flies back to Chennai

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

There has been much chatter surrounding Anurag Kashyap's next project; however, not much has been revealed yet. Amid the rising anticipation around the project, we have received an exciting update about the film. Excitingly, Indrajith Sukumaran, brother of Prithviraj Sukumaran, was spotted at the mumbai airport, while leaving from the set of Anurag Kashyap's next as he has completed the shoot for the film. This indeed makes up wonder, what's his next about?

If sources are to be believed, "Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film is centered around a subject that has been kept under wraps for a very long time. There is a lot of hush-hush around the script. Indrajith Sukumaran was spotted at the airport as he finished his schedule and headed back to Chennai."

While we haven't heard much about the project, this is indeed an interesting update. This association is indeed a very interesting thing to keep an eye on. While, Indrajith Sukumaran predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, now he has joined hands with Bollywood director Anurag Kashya and it would be interesting to see what they are about to bring on the screen with the film. This certainly builds excitement to hear more.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap lauds Stree 2’s box-office performance, takes sharp dig at “Star system, entourage, and ch*******pa” in Bollywood: “Film banane ke liye achche actors aur kahaani chahiye” 

