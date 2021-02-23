For Salman Khan, family always comes first. One has lost count of the number of times he has given priority to family projects in the past over his other commitments with outside producers. Not much has changed even now, as currently Salman is pouring all his attention on his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma’s sophomore project Antim - The Final Truth.

Sources say Salman is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film is “fool proof” at the box office. “Director Mahesh Manjrekar is being personally supervised by Salman in every department of the film’s making,” a source informs.

In the meanwhile producer Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 will begin after Antim - The Final Truth is complete. “Salman wants no distraction. His only priority right now is to see Aayush Sharma’s project to a favourable closure,” informs the source.

