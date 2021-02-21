There's been an influx of release date announcements from production houses as the Maharashtra government permitted 100 percent capacity in theatres. From Bollywood to South films to Hollywood, there are also some big-budget clashes set at the box office in 2021.

Starting with Eid 2021 release, we have Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai vs Satyameva Jayate 2. Both the films are highly anticipated and fans expect nothing but high octane drama and action from Salman Khan and John Abraham, respectively. Both the films were delayed by a year amid the pandemic and the clash is inevitable. Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and is directed by Prabhu Dheva while Satyameva Jayate 2 marks the return of Divya Khosla Kumar on the big screen with Milap Zaveri helming the project.

The second clash is of Akshay Kumar facing off Vin Diesel - Bellbottom vs Fast And Furious 9. Bellbottom was the first movie to complete filming post the lockdown last year. The espionage spy thriller releases on May 28, the same day Vin Diesel's much delayed Fast And Furious 9. Bellbottom stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and is helmed by Ranjit Tiwari.

Fast and Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. F9 also features Cardi B and a cameo by Ozuna.

Then comes the third clash with two biopics on real-life heroes releasing on the same day - Siddharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Adivi Sesh's Major. Dharma Productions, on February 20, announced Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is set for July 2 release. The Captain Vikram Batra biopic is headed to clash with Major celebrating the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who martyred in the tragic Mumbai attacks of 26/11. The latter is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

One of the biggest clashes is happening during Dussehra. SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan along with cameos from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will face off Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan. The films are set to release on October 15, 2021.

Diwali 2021 is set for a clash between a historical drama vs a sports film. Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj based on Prithiviraj Chauhan will hit the screens and faces off Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Hindi remake of Nani's film with the same name. The historical is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar.

Overall, the film is industry and theatres are trying to get back on their feet but not without major tough competition at the box office!

