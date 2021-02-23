On Monday, Jacqueline Fernandez started shooting for the much anticipated action comedy, Bachchan Pandey, which stars Akshay Kumar in lead with Kriti Sanon as the female lead and Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Bollywood Hungama has got some EXCLUSIVE scoop about Jacqueline’s role in the film. “Jacquline is a part of flashback scenes in Bachchan Pandey, romancing Akshay’s character in his younger days. While Akshay plays a bearded gangster in the present scenes, paired alongside Kriti Sanon, an aspiring director, he romances Jacqueline in his moustache look in the flashback scenes,” reveals a source.

We have also heard that it’s a 7 to 10 days work for Jacqueline as the makers are all set to wrap up the film by March 1. “She will be shooting for some key scenes forming the emotional crust of the film, and a romantic song with Akshay in Jaisalmer. The shoot of Bachchan Pandey is expected to wrap up on Feb 28/March 1, followed by some patchwork in Mumbai,” the source further shared.

The action comedy, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is confirmed for a Republic Day 2022 release in cinema halls. Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi have already canned their scenes of the film and completed the Jaisalmer schedule, whereas Akshay and Jackie will finish their part by this month's end. The movie is the adaptation of Tamil film, Jigarthada with Akshay as a gangster who wants to be an actor, and Kriti as the aspiring director. Arshad plays Akshay’s friend in the film, whereas details of Pankaj Tripathi’s role have not been revealed so far.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi shares a still from Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar as he wraps up the shoot of the film

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.