comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.01.2025 | 10:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan to begin shooting for Sikandar’s last schedule from January 10 in Mumbai: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan to begin shooting for Sikandar’s last schedule from January 10 in Mumbai: Report

en Bollywood News Salman Khan to begin shooting for Sikandar’s last schedule from January 10 in Mumbai: Report
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan is set to begin the final schedule of his much-anticipated film, Sikandar, starting January 10 in Mumbai. With co-star Rashmika Mandanna joining him, the team is working against the clock to complete the shoot and post-production in time for its scheduled Eid 2025 release. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to deliver high-octane action and a compelling storyline.

Salman Khan to begin shooting for Sikandar’s last schedule from January 10 in Mumbai: Report

Salman Khan to begin shooting for Sikandar’s last schedule from January 10 in Mumbai: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, the team is confident about wrapping up on time despite the tight timeline. “The last schedule will start on January 10 in Mumbai. Salman and Rashmika Mandanna will be back on set. Even though the film is due for release in March, the team is confident of comfortably completing it in time,” the source revealed. The simultaneous handling of filming and post-production by director AR Murugadoss has been pivotal in ensuring the film stays on schedule.

High Expectations from Sikandar’s Music and Storyline

The teaser for Sikandar, unveiled on Salman Khan’s birthday last month, garnered praise for its visual appeal and background score composed by Tamil musician Santhosh Narayanan, who is making his Bollywood debut. According to the source, the film’s music, composed by Pritam, will play a significant role in amplifying the cinematic experience. “The music album is vibrant and celebratory, while the background score strikes an emotional chord,” the insider added.

Set against the backdrop of corruption, Khan plays a ruthless businessman who transforms witnessing the injustices around him. The film also features Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles, adding depth to the narrative. With AR Murugadoss at the helm, the film aims to cater to both mass and family audiences. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production is banking on the festive season of Eid 2025 to ensure maximum reach and box-office success.

Also Read: “Salman Khan bhai aapka Sikandar bhi dekhna hai humko,” says Ram Charan expressing his excitement for Sajid Nadiadwala backed film

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deva teaser out: Shahid Kapoor brings…

Sky Force trailer out: Akshay Kumar and…

Mohit Malik speaks on taking "meaty roles…

Abhijeet Bhattacharya faces legal action for…

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth…

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification