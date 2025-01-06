Salman Khan is set to begin the final schedule of his much-anticipated film, Sikandar, starting January 10 in Mumbai. With co-star Rashmika Mandanna joining him, the team is working against the clock to complete the shoot and post-production in time for its scheduled Eid 2025 release. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to deliver high-octane action and a compelling storyline.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the team is confident about wrapping up on time despite the tight timeline. “The last schedule will start on January 10 in Mumbai. Salman and Rashmika Mandanna will be back on set. Even though the film is due for release in March, the team is confident of comfortably completing it in time,” the source revealed. The simultaneous handling of filming and post-production by director AR Murugadoss has been pivotal in ensuring the film stays on schedule.

High Expectations from Sikandar’s Music and Storyline

The teaser for Sikandar, unveiled on Salman Khan’s birthday last month, garnered praise for its visual appeal and background score composed by Tamil musician Santhosh Narayanan, who is making his Bollywood debut. According to the source, the film’s music, composed by Pritam, will play a significant role in amplifying the cinematic experience. “The music album is vibrant and celebratory, while the background score strikes an emotional chord,” the insider added.

Set against the backdrop of corruption, Khan plays a ruthless businessman who transforms witnessing the injustices around him. The film also features Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles, adding depth to the narrative. With AR Murugadoss at the helm, the film aims to cater to both mass and family audiences. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production is banking on the festive season of Eid 2025 to ensure maximum reach and box-office success.

