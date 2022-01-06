Varun Dhawan reunites with his Judwaa producer, Sajid Nadiadwala in 2022 and the ones around the actor inform that the film would be among the most special films of Varun's career. According to our sources, the movie in question will be directed by Dangal and Chhichhore director, Nitesh Tiwari.

"Varun has been looking to work with Nitesh Tiwari for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The duo is teaming up on a very special film this year and the workshops on the same will begin as early as February 2022," a source told Bollywood Hungama. The source added, "The movie will go on floors from April 2022 in Mumbai with a start to finish schedule, in multiple locations. The trio of Sajid - Varun - Nitesh are very excited to commence work on this film."

The Nitesh Tiwari film aside, Varun Dhawan is also doing a film under ace filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani's banner, and also doing a web series with Family Man duo, Raj and DK, which is produced by Avengers fame, Russo Brothers. Both Raju Hirani and Raj and DK project will take off this year, however, the timelines have been kept under wraps.

Varun has a bright line up of releases with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, Nitesh Tiwari's next and Rajkumar Hirani production. He is all set to strike big in the years to come with a formidable line up.

