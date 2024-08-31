Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor fans, rejoice: Veer-Zaara to re-release on September 13; Taal on September 20; Pardes, Tezaab also expected to be back in theatres

The re-release season that began with Rockstar (2011) this year has picked up pace and how. The trend has partly also grown due to the lack of significant releases in cinemas after the mega clash of Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Yesterday saw the re-release of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), both parts of Gangs Of Wasseypur and Kantara. The former, starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza, opened to full houses in many theatres. And now, many more films are up for re-release in September.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor fans, rejoice: Veer-Zaara to re-release on September 13; Taal on September 20; Pardes, Tezaab also expected to be back in theatres

As per sources, Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for joy as two of his films will hit theatres - Pardes (1997) and Veer-Zaara (2004). The source said, "Veer-Zaara will be released on September 13. It'll have selected shows per day in cinemas and based on the demand, the shows would be increased."

The source added, "Pardes would be out on September 20 or 27. A confirmed date will be revealed soon."

Pardes (1997), co-starring Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri was directed by Subhash Ghai and the master filmmaker's other memorable film, Taal (1999), would be out on September 20. The musical starred Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

For Anil fans, too, September would turn out to be memorable. The source added, "Zee Studios is also seriously considering to re-release Tezaab in the second half of next month." It also starred Madhuri Dixit Nene and its song 'Ek Do Teen' has achieved cult status.

Meanwhile, there were talks of Tumbbad (2018) getting a release on August 30. But news is now out that it will re-release on September 13.

Another two old classics doing well in cinemas are Laila Majnu (2018) and Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). The re-release of Laila Majnu, especially, has stunned the industry and trade. This is because it collected just Rs. 2.89 crores upon its release 6 years back. But the re-release collections are expected to touch Rs. 8 crores or even Rs. 10 crores.

