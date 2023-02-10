PVR Cinemas is all geared up to make this Valentine’s week extra special for its patrons, offering them opportunities to surprise their loved ones through a bouquet of experiences. To kick-start the celebrations, PVR is hosting a specially curated Valentine's Day Film Festival with popular Bollywood, Hollywood & Regional romantic films across 25 cities in India.

Valentine’s Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha and Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met to re-release

The week-long festival starting 10th-16th February will screen iconic titles like Titanic (English), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Hindi), Tamasha (Hindi), Jab We Met (Hindi), Ticket to Paradise (English), Ved (Marathi), Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil), Hridayam (Malayalam), Googly (Kannada), Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati) and many more.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited said, “The passion for cinemas among audiences around this festival remains unchanged and it has always been our endeavor to make every moment memorable for our patrons. PVR has put together a bundle of experiences to make the occasion truly special in every possible way.”

