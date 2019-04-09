Saif Ali Khan reveals the real reason why he chose Alaia F and not Sara Ali Khan to play his daughter in Jawani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan is returning to production with his next, Jawani Jaaneman and it is an interesting slice of life movie which will showcase him as a suave middle aged man with a grown up daughter, played by none other than Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F! Now it is incredible that Alaia is making her debut but despite this Saif is asked why he chose her over his real life daughter, Sara Ali Khan who also made her debut last year and gained recognition for her work in Kedarnath and Simmba.

Saif said why he chose Alaia over Sara in his recent media interaction. He said that the makers wanted a fresh face which masses could connect with instantly. Also, he said that Sara is already doing so great on her own and it is too premature for them to team up at this juncture. He claimed that Alaia is perfect for the role and it would be interesting to work with her.

Jawaani Jaanemaan will be shot in London and it is reported that Saif will play a Casanova with a grown up daughter, but he denied it saying that it is a slice of life film with a Modern Family kinda set up. While Saif was busy with shooting for Sacred Games 2 until now, Sara is filming with Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Aside from his work, Saif is often spotted with Taimur Ali Khan, as he takes him out to play outdoor sports or is dropping him off to his play school.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan not part of the Love Aaj Kal sequel

More Pages: Jawani Janeman Box Office Collection