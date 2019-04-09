Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.04.2019 | 2:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan reveals the real reason why he chose Alaia F and not Sara Ali Khan to play his daughter in Jawani Jaaneman

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saif Ali Khan is returning to production with his next, Jawani Jaaneman and it is an interesting slice of life movie which will showcase him as a suave middle aged man with a grown up daughter, played by none other than Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F! Now it is incredible that Alaia is making her debut but despite this Saif is asked why he chose her over his real life daughter, Sara Ali Khan who also made her debut last year and gained recognition for her work in Kedarnath and Simmba.

Saif said why he chose Alaia over Sara in his recent media interaction. He said that the makers wanted a fresh face which masses could connect with instantly. Also, he said that Sara is already doing so great on her own and it is too premature for them to team up at this juncture. He claimed that Alaia is perfect for the role and it would be interesting to work with her.

Jawaani Jaanemaan will be shot in London and it is reported that Saif will play a Casanova with a grown up daughter, but he denied it saying that it is a slice of life film with a Modern Family kinda set up. While Saif was busy with shooting for Sacred Games 2 until now, Sara is filming with Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Aside from his work, Saif is often spotted with Taimur Ali Khan, as he takes him out to play outdoor sports or is dropping him off to his play school.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan not part of the Love Aaj Kal sequel

More Pages: Jawani Janeman Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Has Kartik Aaryan bowed out of Kirik Party…

Saif Ali Khan not part of the Love Aaj Kal…

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting his next…

KALANK: Varun Dhawan spilled his own BLOOD…

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan to ROMANCE two…

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan all…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification