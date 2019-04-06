Saif Ali Khan not part of the Love Aaj Kal sequel

While there have been rumours of Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Kartik Aaryan‘s father in the sequel of the blockbuster Love Aaj Kal, official sources reveal that there is no truth to the reports.

It’s a busy year for Saif Ali Khan with the second season of the blockbuster show Sacred Games and 4 exciting films in the pipeline including the period drama Taanaji, Pawan Kriplani’s horror Bhooth Police, Navdeep Singh’s revenge drama Hunter and Jawaani Jaaneman directed by Nitin Kakkar, under Saif’s home production banner Black Knight Films.

When contacted, Saif Ali Khan clarified, “I’d honestly want to play every role provided it’s interesting enough and if the time permitted it. Though Imtiaz was very kind to offer me a part in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, I haven’t signed the film contrary to the rumours .It’s a lovely movie and I’m very excited in particular that Sara Ali Khan is working with Imtiaz Ali. I wish both the young stars, Sara and Kartik, the best”.