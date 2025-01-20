Vivian DSena and Rajat Dalal were the first and second runners-up in the reality show which ended on January 19.

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Karan Veer Mehra walks away with the trophy again after Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; says, “I am the chosen won”

Amid much fanfare and hoopla, the starry night of Bigg Boss 18 grand finale ended with the announcement of the winner, like every year. This time around, the celebrity who walked away with the trophy was Karan Veer Mehra, who seems to have been in the center of almost all controversies on the reality show. On the grand finale that was held on January 19, the reality show saw its top five contestants – Vivian DSena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, and Chum Darang fighting it out for the coveted trophy.

What is the sequence of winners?

Out of the first six, the first one to bid adieu to the show was Eisha Singh, followed by Chum Darang in the fifth spot. Hailing from north-east India, Darang received immense love and support throughout the show but the popular star couldn’t make it to top 3. The second elimination came as a surprise to many as Avinash Mishra – another name that created many scandals, was evicted. Followed by the same, Bigg Boss 18 received its top three contestants – Vivian DSena, Rajat Dalal, and Karan Veer Mehra. While Dala was the next to be eliminated, a massive competition ensued between the two popular television actors eventually leading to DSena being the runner-up and Mehra taking home the trophy.

Karan Veer Mehra shares excitement

For the unversed, this is the second consecutive win of Karan with Colors channel as the actor also bagged the trophy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Expressing his happiness over the two wins, Karan told ANI, “I feel very happy. I am the chosen one”. “I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened”, he added.

About the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18

With Salman Khan as the host, it also saw several popular celebrities as guests which included Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan who were present on the reality show to promote the latter’s upcoming film Loveyapa along with co-star Khushi Kapoor.

