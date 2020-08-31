Bollywood Hungama

Rhea Chakraborty files a police complaint against media for gathering inside her residential building

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Despite the Central Bureau of Investigation still investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case, the media trial on Rhea Chakraborty has been nothing short of harsh. The actress had even posted a video of her father being mobbed by media personnel inside her building and had requested police protection for the same. The actress has been mobbed every time her family tries to step out to head to the agencies’ offices for questioning.

Rhea Chakraborty files a police complaint against media for gathering inside her residential building

A recent report by Mumbai Police suggests that Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint against media for constantly gathering in her residential building. She further requested the police to ask media not to obstruct her path or any other work that is well within her constitutional rights. Several videos have surfaced where the media has obstructed her and even questioned the watchman of her building.

The financial aspect of this case is being looked after by the Enforcement Directorate while the drugs’ angle is being looked after by the Narcotics Department.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals that Sushant’s sister changed his medicines without a proper prescription

