EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar wants to start his own fashion line; says, "I have decided to bring it to action"

EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar wants to start his own fashion line; says, “I have decided to bring it to action”

The Kundali Bhagya star discusses his future-plans and his keen interest in entering the world of fashion and lifestyle.

By Soumya Anantharaman -

Last seen in the Colors’ show Sherdil Shergill, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently enjoying his fatherhood phase and spending the much-needed time with his wife Vinny Arora and new-born son Zayn. The two actors, who are quite active on social media, have been sharing photos of them rejoicing festivals and taking family vacations. However, amidst all this personal time, the actor has also decided to explore a different part of his career and expressed his keen interest in fashion.

We are sure that it doesn’t come as a surprise to his fans who often compliment his style on social media, and also know that their favourite star has always been open about his love for fashion and lifestyle. In an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Dheeraj spoke about venturing into this new world saying, “One thing that I am looking forward to is coming up with my own fashion line and a men's styling blog.  This has been on my mind since-long but now I have decided to implement and bring it to action.”

In the same breath, he also asserted that he doesn’t want to move away from the world of entertainment and acting. He was quick to add, “I am also checking out a lot of scripts and waiting for that one script that moves me and gives me goosebumps.” While there have been many rumours about his forthcoming projects, it seems that Dhoopar is taking his time before he can finalize a script.

For the unversed, Dheeraj Dhoopar started his career with television shows and gained fame as Prem Bharadwaj in the popular Colors show Sasural Simar Ka. He further went on to become a household name with his role as Karan Luthra in the ZEE TV prime-time drama Kundali Bhagya and his chemistry with Shraddha Arya, who essayed the role of his soulmate Preetha, gained a massive fan following.

Also Read: Christmas 2022: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora reveal the face of their son; dresses him in a red costume

