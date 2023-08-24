Having made a mark for its unconventional content, Sony SAB is all set to introduce its audiences to a new show titled Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke. A first of its kind storytelling on television, the show will be shot in the magical valley of Kashmir bringing alive a classic love story between two people from very diverse walks of life. The show boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani amongst other noted cast, each portraying pivotal characters in the story.

A love story full of twists and turns, Pashminna celebrates the story of a lively girl with an undying spirit who hopes to create her own epic love story. It is expected to be an endearing show set against the backdrop of Kashmir across locations of Srinagar and Gulmarg among others. The shoot of the show commenced in Kashmir and was inaugurated by the esteemed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The first day of shooting unfolded amid the backdrop of stunning locales, unveiling the beginning of an extraordinary cinematic journey infused with a blend of culture, creativity, and entertainment.

Speaking of the cast, Isha Sharma, known for Punjabi music videos, will be seen sporting an ethnic style in the show. Fans of Hiten and Gauri Tejwani will also be thrilled to know that the popular telly couple will be coming together for the show. Coming to Nishant Malkani, the actor who is known for shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Guddan Tumse Na Hopayega, will also be seen in a pivotal role in this unique love story.

Produced by Alchemy Films, the story of Pashminna is expected to feature a riveting narrative which weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region such as the food, music and art. With the majestic backdrop of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of the Dal Lake, the show is expected to premiere on Sony SAB soon. However, the release date is yet to be announced.

