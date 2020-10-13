Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.10.2020 | 9:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan reportedly expecting their first child

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Rao - RJ Anmol, another couple seems to be expecting good news in the family. According to reports, Sagarika Ghatge of Chak De! India fame and cricketer Zaheer Khan are expecting their first child.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan reportedly expecting their first child

The reports state that while the couple has not confirmed the news, close friends have confirmed the news. Zaheer Khan is currently in Dubai for Indian Premier League (IPL) and Sagarika is accompanying him.

In April 2017, Sagarika Ghatge announced her engagement to Zaheer Khan. The two tied the knot in November 2017.

On the work front, Sagarika was last seen in ALT Balaji's show BOSS.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajkummar Rao to endorse Syska range of…

Bollywood producers and film associations…

Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh for her…

Alia Bhatt replaces Jacqueline Fernandez as…

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer…

Sharpshooter involved in attacking Rakesh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification