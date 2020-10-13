After Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Rao - RJ Anmol, another couple seems to be expecting good news in the family. According to reports, Sagarika Ghatge of Chak De! India fame and cricketer Zaheer Khan are expecting their first child.

The reports state that while the couple has not confirmed the news, close friends have confirmed the news. Zaheer Khan is currently in Dubai for Indian Premier League (IPL) and Sagarika is accompanying him.

In April 2017, Sagarika Ghatge announced her engagement to Zaheer Khan. The two tied the knot in November 2017.

On the work front, Sagarika was last seen in ALT Balaji's show BOSS.

