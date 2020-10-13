Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.10.2020 | 10:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Salman Khan flies down South Korea’s biggest star-stuntman Kwon Tae-Ho for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After being on a break for almost 6 months, Salman Khan has resumed the shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai where he will be seen starring opposite Disha Patani. The actor will be seen playing the role of a no-nonsense cop and needed international help during the fast-paced fight scenes with the Goan mafia and overlord, played by Randeep Hooda in the film. The Prabhudheva directorial film will have South Korea’s biggest star and stuntman Kwon Tae-Ho choreograph the fight sequence in the film.

Salman Khan flies down South Korea’s biggest star-stuntman Kwon Tae-Ho for Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai

The actor flew the South Korean martial art expert back in 2019 and he was put up in a 5-star hotel in Bandstand. The scenes were fast-paced and slick which led to a mutual agreement between Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva roping in Kwon Tae-Ho as he is the best in business. As per the sources, he was in India for a month where he shot with the team at a studio in Bandra. Tae-Ho will also be seen featuring in the said scene and will be seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Salman Khan.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. How excited are you to see Salman Khan’s fight scene with Kwon Tae-Ho? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan asks Salman Khan about his marriage; this is how he responded

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan reportedly…

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to tie the…

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting their…

Rajkummar Rao to endorse Syska range of…

Bollywood producers and film associations…

Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh for her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification