Saeeda Khan, sister of legendary Dilip Kumar, passes away

Mehboob Studios will host a prayer meeting for Saeeda Khan on September 26. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Saeeda Khan, the younger sister of the legendary late actor Dilip Kumar, breathed her last on Sunday, September 24, after a protracted battle with illness. This sombre news marks yet another loss for the family, following the demise of the iconic actor Dilip Kumar in July 2021.

Saeeda Khan, sister of legendary Dilip Kumar, passes away

Saeeda Khan, sister of legendary Dilip Kumar, passes away

Reportedly, in loving memory of Saeeda Khan, a prayer meeting has been scheduled at the Mehboob Studios on Tuesday, September 26. Her obituary reads, “She will continue to live in our hearts and our most cherished blessing and our brightest light. She has blessed us with a lifetime of memories of her immeasurable courage, grace and her uniquely loving and incredible self.”

Saeeda Khan was married to the late Iqbal Khan, the son of renowned producer Mehboob Khan, celebrated for his classics such as Mother India and Andaz. Iqbal Khan, before his passing in 2018, also served as the trustee of the illustrious Mehboob Studios located in Bandra.

As per a report by ETimes, Saeeda Khan's passing was the result of a prolonged battle with illness. The source, while speaking to the portal, described Saeeda as a compassionate individual. She leaves behind her daughter Ilham and her son Saqib, who lovingly looked after her following Iqbal's demise in 2018. Ilham is a writer while Saqib has made his mark as a producer.

It is worth mentioning here that Saira Banu, who marked her Instagram debut a few months back, is yet to comment on the tragic news. 

Also Read: Saira Banu shares heartfelt memories from Duniya as the film completes 39 years; says, “I have never ever stayed long enough in the theatre to watch any of Sahib’s famous Tragedy King death scenes”

